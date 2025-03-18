Mankato

Mankato gas station worker found dying of knife wounds; one arrested

Charges and names will be released later.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 18, 2025 at 1:46PM
Blue Earth County Courthouse (Blue Earth County)

Mankato police called to a gas station on the city’s east side early Tuesday found an employee dying on the floor with a knife wound.

The employee has been pronounced dead, Mankato city spokesman Paul David said in a statement Tuesday.

Police said they reviewed store surveillance footage of a disturbance at 3:04 a.m. at Kwik Trip, at 1549 Madison Av., and identified their suspect. They arrested the 28-year-old man at his home.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on the investigation, David said in the statement.

The name of the suspect, criminal charges and information about the victim will be released later, David said.

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

