The dogs are back at Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.
Mankato animal shelter seeks fresh start, but needs $300k to regain footing
New leaders at the Blue Earth County Humane Society say they want to regain the public’s trust.
Barking rang over the phone line as Dede Barton, who recently took over as the new director of BENCHS, spoke about changes at the humane society since a soft closure last year.
Barton and other new leaders at the Mankato animal shelter say they’re hoping for a fresh start after staff resignations and a contentious debate over pet euthanasia last year.
The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society has seen a complete board turnover, with new members and a new board president, treasurer, and secretary.
The goal is regaining the public’s trust — and cleaning up a dire financial situation that requires $300,000 in fundraising, said Barton.
“We’re really just starting from scratch,” Barton said.
BENCHS, a nonprofit organization, has been a sanctuary for thousands of cats and dogs in Mankato over the decades.
The shelter faced a crisis last year when staff accused the board of overreach and ignoring recommendations to euthanize dogs with severe behavioral issues.
The conflict led to an exodus of staff, including the executive director and shelter manager.
Barton, who comes to BENCHS with experience from running Waseca’s humane society, said she took on the role of director on the condition that she is in control of all shelter decisions — and not the board.
Previous board members were asked to step aside and there is an entirely new slate, Barton said.
John Brady, previous president of BENCHS, has acknowledged board overreach that affected the staff. He said he resigned out of a belief that new people should lead the humane society. “The organization is in good hands,” Brady said Wednesday.
Terri Hanson Estes, new BENCHS board president, said the goal is to “rebuild trust” and restore financial stability.
Other goals include hiring a surgical veterinarian, nurturing staff and being a resource for smaller animal rescues in the area, said Estes, who has 17 years of experience at BENCHS and at Mending Spirits Animal Rescue in Mankato.
BENCHS still faces a financial crisis, its new leaders say. Staff turmoil over the past two years led to a drop-off in donations. In 2024, the animal shelter faced a deficit of $163,000, Barton said. The goal now is to raise $300,000 to get the shelter back on track.
Fundraising efforts include selling roses.
And Brooklyn Wiltscheck, owner of Tell Me A Hairy Tale hair salon, is holding a fundraiser where everyone who donates to BENCHS gets a discount on a haircut or treatment.
Wiltscheck said in a call Wednesday that she hopes BENCHS can regain the public’s trust.
“I just don’t want to see them go under,” Wiltscheck said. “I really hope that it’s not too late.”
New leaders at the Blue Earth County Humane Society say they want to regain the public’s trust.