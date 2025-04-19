Business

Trump tariffs whipped up a deluge of financial advice. Here’s how to interpret it.

From current CEO Vitaliy Katsenelson to financier J.P. Morgan and economist Paul Samuelson, the best money-management advice has always been staying true to who you are.

By Chris Farrell

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
April 19, 2025 at 12:01PM
Paul Samuelson in his office at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., in a Sept. 3, 2004 file photo. Samuelson, the first American Nobel laureate in economics and the foremost academic economist of the 20th century, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009, at his home in Belmont, Mass. He was 94.
The late Paul Samuelson in his office at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., on Sept. 3, 2004. (Robert Spencer/The New York Times)

A troubling question: How best to manage money at this moment of chaos the Trump administration’s embrace of tariffs stirred up?

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs, then partially un-tariffed, reversed course by re-tariffing and so on (not to mention other nations’ retaliatory tariffs). The economic uncertainty runs deep.

“And so I think that that uncertainty that people are feeling is warranted,” said Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, in a conversation on MPR News with Angela Davis. “We feel the same uncertainty at the Fed. We don’t know where this is going to settle out.”

That’s why many people are struggling about how best to manage their money right now. Expert advice ranges from buying stocks on dips to exiting the market altogether to staying the course. A good way to cut through the cacophony is recalling the money-management creed: “Know thyself.”

“This is the main lesson to learn in investing,” wrote Vitaliy Katsenelson, CEO at Investment Management Associates, on LinkedIn. “... Our investment process should amplify your strengths and mitigate your weaknesses.”

What works for someone else could be a bad choice for you. Don’t like researching companies? Steer clear of individual stocks. Did you take extreme actions during earlier stock market tempests? If yes, be more conservative with your money strategies (at least over time).

An apocryphal Wall Street story makes the point: A man wanted to be rich, so he put all his money in stocks. But he would be ruined if stocks crashed. He couldn’t sleep. One day, he sees J.P. Morgan, the legendary financier, taking a walk.

He asks, “Mr. Morgan, I’ve invested all my money in the stock market, and I can’t sleep. I’m a wreck. What should I do?”

Morgan replied, “Sell down to the sleeping point.”

Similarly, I once had a memorable interview with the late Nobel laureate Paul Samuelson. His research informed modern portfolio theory, including the critical role equities play in retirement savings. Yet he emphasized during the interview: Whether you invested in equities depended on your attitude and capacity to absorb risk. His mother was a saver, but mostly in CDs.

“For my late mother,” he said, “her level of risk tolerance called for a very small equity share.”

Related Coverage

Economy

Trump’s trade war threatens the U.S. economy. Minneapolis Fed president sees ‘no easy choices.’

Among the benefits of knowing oneself — reaching that sleeping point — is managing money in ways that better reflect your temperament and circumstances.

Chris Farrell is senior economics contributor for “Marketplace” and a commentator for Minnesota Public Radio.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Farrell

Columnist

See Moreicon

More from Business

See More

Business

Trump tariffs created a volatile market, which comes with big opportunities

card image

With big risk comes big rewards, and investors have a chance now to buy stocks on the low and lock in bond yields on the high.

Business

Trump tariffs whipped up a deluge of financial advice. Here’s how to interpret it.

Paul Samuelson in his office at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., in a Sept. 3, 2004 file photo. Samuelson, the first American Nobel laureate in economics and the foremost academic economist of the 20th century, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009, at his home in Belmont, Mass. He was 94.

Business

For some Minnesotans, air disasters trigger increased fear of flying and less travel

card image