One of two people shot Thursday night near a busy north Minneapolis intersection has died, authorities said.

This homicide was the fourth in the city in a span of less than 29 hours and brings the total for the year in Minneapolis to 67, according to Star Tribune records. No arrests have been announced in any of these killings since Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were alerted shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday by ShotSpotter technology of gunfire near the Pennwood Market at the corner of N. Glenwood Avenue and N. Penn Avenue, said police spokesman Garrett Parten.

Police were soon notified that two males were taken in separate private vehicles to HCMC in critical condition from gunshot wounds, Parten said.

Officers canvassed the area around the market but failed to find any witnesses, the spokesman said.

About 9 hours later, HCMC medical personnel told police that one of the males had died, according to Parten. Authorities have yet to identify either of the shooting victims.

In the other recent killings, according to police:

• About 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, 12-year-old London Bean was fatally shot in the 800 block of N. Aldrich Avenue during an argument between two groups.

• Officers responding about 2:45 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of N. Emerson Avenue located a man gravely wounded inside an apartment. The man, identity yet to be disclosed, died at the scene.

• A man was shot Thursday inside Clientele Barber Shop at 707 N. 42nd Av. and died around 6:15 p.m. Another man and a woman were wounded. Authorities have yet to release their identities.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482