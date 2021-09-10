A man was shot to death Thursday night at a north Minneapolis barbershop.

He died inside Clientele Barber Shop at 707 N. 42nd Av., according to police spokesman Garrett Parten. Another man and a woman were wounded.

As investigators worked the scene late Thursday, the front of the shop's windows looked as if they had been sprayed by bullets.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, according to Parten.

The man's death marks the 66th homicide in Minneapolis in 2021, according to a Star Tribune database, and the second reported on Thursday.

At 2:45 a.m. Thursday, a man was found fatally shot in an apartment in the 2000 block of N. Emerson Avenue, police said.

On Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood on the city's North Side.

Staff writers Christina Saint Louis and Libor Jany contributed to this report

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759