Charging documents say Miller was out getting drinks with his girlfriend in the area of Edmund Avenue W. and Grotto Street N. when Tucker and a driver, wearing ski-masks and armed with handguns, drove over a sidewalk to cut off the couple. Miller’s girlfriend ran to hide behind his vehicle and record what happened. She told investigators that men searched Miller, telling him that he owed people money. Miller turned and ran but the two men shot at him until Miller collapsed near the vehicle.