A 35-year-old man has admitted that he shot and killed a woman sitting in a camper parked on a north Minneapolis residential street.

Laundelle Jackson, of Minneapolis, chose not to have a jury trial this week and instead pleaded guilty second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the death on June 14 of 42-year-old Taleen Rochelle Tanna.

Jackson was sentenced to a term of 30 1⁄ 2 years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, he is expected to serve nearly 30 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the charges:

A call to 911 about 9:50 a.m. sent police to the 1300 block of N. Girard Avenue, where they found Tanna on the front passenger floorboard of the RV. She was declared dead at the scene from gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Marvin McCowen told officers he was Tanna's boyfriend and was behind the wheel when Jackson drove up to the driver's side of the camper vehicle and started shooting.

McCowen told police he and Jackson got in a fight about a week earlier in a home in Minneapolis that left McCowen with a stab wound to his chest. Jackson suffered injuries to his face. Jackson alleged to police that McCowen attacked him without provocation and that Jackson wrestled a knife away from McCowen.

Jackson was questioned by police on July 7, a little more than three weeks after the shooting and said he was in the car that stopped next to the camper vehicle, but that he was in the backseat while someone else fired the shots.

Jackson's criminal history in Minnesota dates back to 2005 and includes three convictions for violating terms of being a predatory sex offender, two each for illegal drug possession, weapons offenses, drunken driving and disorderly conduct, and one each for domestic assault, receiving stolen property, assault and auto theft.