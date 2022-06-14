A woman was shot and killed inside a parked recreational vehicle Tuesday morning on a north Minneapolis residential street, authorities said.

A man also in the pickup-style camper was not wounded, and police are asking for the public's help in finding whoever is responsible for the shooting, which occurred about 9:50 a.m. on N. Girard Avenue, just north of Plymouth Avenue.

Police have yet to address a motive but said they do not believe that the shooting was random in nature.

The man and woman, in her 40s, "heard the gunshots," said Officer Garrett Parten, a police spokesman. "The female inside the RV felt the pain and realized she was shot, and they called 911 at that point."

Craig Lee, who lives and mows lawns in the neighborhood said he heard a commotion coming from near the RV shortly before there was gunfire.

Lee said the RV "has been sitting there for about a week" and didn't appear to have been moved during that time.

There were several bicycles strapped to the top and back of the RV, and there was full windshield sun visor in place, which are commonly used when people stay in campers for an extended period of time.

He said he at times saw a man "taking stuff in and out, in and out and in." He said he never saw a woman associated with the vehicle.

The woman's body remained on the ground and covered with a sheet next to the open passenger door as police collected evidence and interviewing witnesses. At the same time, a man inside the police tape appeared to be distraught and at one point held a plastic chair over his head as he walked around.

He became troubled to the point that several officers took him to the pavement on Girard and handcuffed him. He was soon brought to his feet and seated as a chaplain stood nearby. Several minutes later, an ambulance arrived for him to be taken from the scene for further evaluation.

Police did not say whether he was the man who was in the RV with the woman when he was shot.

This is the 43rd homicide to occur in Minneapolis this year and the sixth this month, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 42 at this time in the city last year.

"While we don't know the nature of the relationship at this point [between any suspects and the woman] or what exactly transpired," Parten said, "we want to continue our message that there is a better way to deal with disputes ... we're asking people [to] please stop the gun violence."

John Littlejohn, who lives in the North Side and works at a church just north of the shooting scene, said it gets exhausting to see death after death.

"It's sad, really sad," Littlejohn said as he looked on. "We all get together and talk about it and talk about it, and it doesn't do any good to talk about it. We've got to figure out something to do about it. It seems like it's gonna take a lot more than the people that are talking about it. We've got to start coming with some action."

Star Tribune staff writer Abby Simons contributed to this report.