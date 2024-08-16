A man in his 20s was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis’ Phillips neighborhood, marking the first homicide in the city since late July.
Minneapolis
Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis
No arrests were announced in the fatal shooting, which occurred Thursday afternoon in the Phillips neighborhood.
The shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the 2900 block of 12th Avenue S. No arrests had been made as of Thursday night.
Police said the victim was with a group of people when an altercation occurred and someone began shooting.
“It’s difficult because it happened in broad daylight on a weekday afternoon and now there’s another family that’s here and is being torn apart by gun violence,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement.
O’Hara said the reason for the altercation wasn’t known. He indicated the incident may have been captured on video.
Minneapolis reported nine homicides in the month of July. As of Wednesday, the city had recorded 41 homicides in 2024, the same count as of the same date in 2023, according to police data.
More from Minneapolis
No arrests were announced in the fatal shooting, which occurred Thursday afternoon in the Phillips neighborhood.