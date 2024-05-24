A man is dead after crashing his pickup truck on Interstate 94 in St. Paul early Friday.

The victim, identified by the patrol as Clemmie Howard Tucker, Sr., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes near Dale Street, the patrol said.

Tucker, 73, was not wearing a seat belt when his Ram 1500 struck a guardrail on the right side of the freeway just after 4 a.m. and rolled over, the patrol said.

He was the lone occupant of the truck. It was unknown if alcohol was a factor, the patrol's report said.



