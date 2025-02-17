St. Paul

Man inadvertently sets himself on fire in Twin Cities bus shelter in effort to stay warm

The man was taken by emergency medical personnel to Regions Hospital with serious injuries.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 17, 2025 at 3:48PM
Metro Transit bus (Metro Transit)

A man inadvertently set himself on fire in a bus shelter in St. Paul in an effort to fend off the cold, officials said Monday.

The small fire was reported to Metro Transit police and the St. Paul Fire Department about 3 p.m. Saturday at the southeast corner of Snelling and University avenues, transit spokesman Drew Kerr said.

The man was taken by emergency medical personnel to Regions Hospital with serious injuries, Kerr said. His identity has yet to be released.

“Police believe the fire was started intentionally for the purpose of staying warm,“ he said.

The temperature in St. Paul at that time was 22 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from St. Paul

See More

St. Paul

Man inadvertently sets himself on fire in Twin Cities bus shelter in effort to stay warm

card image

The man was taken by emergency medical personnel to Regions Hospital with serious injuries.

St. Paul

St. Paul garage fire victims identified

card image

Culture

Who painted the nature mural in a 1960 St. Paul home? A decades-old mystery is solved.

card image