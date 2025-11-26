Minneapolis

Man found dead in pool of Minneapolis high-rise was noted beauty stylist

Christopher Hopkins, known as “The Makeover Guy,” twice was a guest on “Oprah.”

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2025 at 6:34PM
Christopher Hopkins, owner of reVamp, cut the hair of one of is makeover models Deb Amsler.
Christopher Hopkins started his first salon in 1990 under his own name and earned TV appearances on “Oprah” in 1996 and 1999. (Kyndell Harkness/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The man who was found dead in a swimming pool on the top floor of a Minneapolis riverfront high-rise was identified by his husband Wednesday as a noted makeover stylist and author whose talents have landed him national television appearances.

Christopher Jon Hopkins, 61, known to his followers and clients as “The Makeover Guy,” was found unresponsive by emergency responders about 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 33rd-floor pool of the Churchill apartments at 111 Marquette Av. S., said Robert Lindquist, his husband of 37 years.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Edgar Linares said in a statement, “It was reported that the person had been in the swimming pool for an unknown period of time.”

Lindquist said he is still awaiting word from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office for details about what led up to Hopkins’ death.

Lindquist said Hopkins “was an amazing man. Worldwide, people were fans of his.”

In a 2015 interview with the Star Tribune, Hopkins said, “People fly in from all over the country every weekend for [our] full makeovers.”

Hopkins started his first salon in 1990 under his own name and earned TV appearances on “Oprah” in 1996 and 1999. He also founded and co-owned reVamp! in Uptown in Minneapolis, which closed in 2019.

In 2008, Hopkins wrote the book “Staging Your Comeback: A Complete Beauty Revival for Women Over 45.” As part of a book promotion, he appeared on the “Today” show with Kathie Lee Gifford that same year.

Hopkins for years created internet videos of clients getting makeovers. That includes the series "Makeoverguy Appearance Studios," which launched in 2017. Its most recent makeover video was posted two weeks ago. Its YouTube page shows that the series has nearly 580,000 followers.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Man found dead in pool of Minneapolis high-rise was noted beauty stylist

Christopher Hopkins, owner of reVamp, cut the hair of one of is makeover models Deb Amsler.
Kyndell Harkness/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Christopher Hopkins, known as “The Makeover Guy,” twice was a guest on “Oprah.”

Minneapolis

Jail time for former Gopher football player convicted of sexually assaulting woman

Minnesota running back Bryce Williams (21) runs against Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth (34) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Minneapolis. Minnesota defeated Fresno State 21-14. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) ORG XMIT: MIN2018091118283060

Minneapolis

Minneapolis man charged with first-degree murder in ex-girlfriend’s shooting death

card image