Man found dead in pool of Minneapolis high-rise was noted beauty stylist

The man who was found dead in a swimming pool on the top floor of a Minneapolis riverfront high-rise was identified by his husband Wednesday as a noted makeover stylist and author whose talents have landed him national television appearances.
Christopher Jon Hopkins, 61, known to his followers and clients as “The Makeover Guy,” was found unresponsive by emergency responders about 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 33rd-floor pool of the Churchill apartments at 111 Marquette Av. S., said Robert Lindquist, his husband of 37 years.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Edgar Linares said in a statement, “It was reported that the person had been in the swimming pool for an unknown period of time.”
Lindquist said he is still awaiting word from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office for details about what led up to Hopkins’ death.
Lindquist said Hopkins “was an amazing man. Worldwide, people were fans of his.”
In a 2015 interview with the Star Tribune, Hopkins said, “People fly in from all over the country every weekend for [our] full makeovers.”
Hopkins started his first salon in 1990 under his own name and earned TV appearances on “Oprah” in 1996 and 1999. He also founded and co-owned reVamp! in Uptown in Minneapolis, which closed in 2019.
In 2008, Hopkins wrote the book “Staging Your Comeback: A Complete Beauty Revival for Women Over 45.” As part of a book promotion, he appeared on the “Today” show with Kathie Lee Gifford that same year.