64-year-old St. Paul man charged in Sunday fatal stabbing

A 64-year-old St. Paul man was charged Monday after allegedly stabbing to death another resident of his apartment building Sunday evening over a money dispute.
Robert Ramsey faces two felony charges, including second-degree murder with intent, in connection with the death of Lester Haynes, 70.
The two men lived in the Dale Street Place apartment building at 313 N. Dale St. — a supportive housing community for seniors and disabled people.
A member of Haynes’ family was unable to comment Monday.
The homicide marks the 26th of the year in St. Paul, according to a Star Tribune database, compared to 28 as of the same date last year.
According to the criminal complaint:
Haynes was watching football with two friends shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday when Ramsey knocked on his door. According to witnesses, Ramsey was upset after giving Haynes some money and the two began physically fighting.
The fight spilled into the hallway. Surveillance video captured Ramsey swinging a knife at Haynes’ face and making contact. Ramsey then stabbed Haynes in the torso and attempted to stab him again, but the blade was detached from the handle.
Ramsey then kicked Haynes in the chest and head while he was down.
He then went to his apartment and changed clothes. Police found the knife sheath and the clothes Ramsey wore during the incident and arrested him.
A caller to police has been questioned by homicide investigators.