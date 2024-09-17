St. Paul

Man fatally shot in St. Paul is city’s 18th homicide of the year

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 17, 2024 at 11:03AM
Police investigate a homicide in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood. (St. Paul Police Department)

Investigators in St. Paul are working to learn what led to a shooting early Tuesday that left a man dead, and trying to find those responsible.

Police went to the 1200 block of W. University Avenue after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots about 12:30 a.m. and saw a body on the ground, said Sgt. Mike Ernster with the St. Paul Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds lying behind an apartment building in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood, Ernster said.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, Ernster said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the city’s 18th homicide of the year.

Anybody with information can call police at 651-266-5650.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

More from St. Paul

See More
Loons

Minnesota United falls into early hole in 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati

card image

Kelvin Yeboah converted a penalty in the second half, but the Loons couldn’t get any closer.

News & Politics

Minnesotans join Smith, AOC in unveiling affordable housing bill

card image
Gophers

Big Ten basketball offers, including Gophers, come in bunches for Cretin-Derham Hall sophomore Ty Schlagel

card image