Investigators in St. Paul are working to learn what led to a shooting early Tuesday that left a man dead, and trying to find those responsible.
Man fatally shot in St. Paul is city’s 18th homicide of the year
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 17, 2024 at 11:03AM
Police went to the 1200 block of W. University Avenue after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots about 12:30 a.m. and saw a body on the ground, said Sgt. Mike Ernster with the St. Paul Police Department.
Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds lying behind an apartment building in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood, Ernster said.
Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, Ernster said.
No one has been arrested in connection with the city’s 18th homicide of the year.
Anybody with information can call police at 651-266-5650.
