Man fatally shot in South St. Paul home, officials say

A man was fatally shot in a South St. Paul home by a man from western Wisconsin, officials said.
The gunfire occurred about 8:50 p.m. Friday at the residence in the 700 block of 12th Avenue N., police said.
The victim was declared dead at the scene.
Police said they arrested a 33-year-old man from Hudson, and he remains jailed Monday with charges pending. The Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
“It is believed that the victim and the individual taken into custody were known to each other, [and] this was not a random act,” a police statement read.
Court records show that the suspect has a criminal history that includes one conviction each for illicit drug possession and drunken driving.