Man fatally shot in Robbinsdale was 22-year-old from Hastings

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a man fatally shot Monday in Robbinsdale.
Nobody has been arrested in connection with the shooting Monday.
Treyvon Marcellis Molette, 22, of Hastings, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner’s report.
Molette was driving near the intersection of Lowry and Indiana Avenues N. near South Halifax Park just after 5 p.m. Monday when police got calls about gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to find a single-vehicle crash and a man inside with a gunshot wound, police said.
Molette was taken to nearby North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died about 25 minutes after the shooting, the medical examiner’s report said.
No one has been arrested as of Wednesday morning, said Capt. John Elder of the Robbinsdale Police Department, but the agency is following several leads, he said.
Molette’s death was the first homicide in the northwest metro suburb this year, police said.
