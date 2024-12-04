Twin Cities Suburbs

Man fatally shot in Robbinsdale was 22-year-old from Hastings

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the shooting Monday.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2024 at 3:26PM

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a man fatally shot Monday in Robbinsdale.

Treyvon Marcellis Molette, 22, of Hastings, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner’s report.

Molette was driving near the intersection of Lowry and Indiana Avenues N. near South Halifax Park just after 5 p.m. Monday when police got calls about gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to find a single-vehicle crash and a man inside with a gunshot wound, police said.

Molette was taken to nearby North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died about 25 minutes after the shooting, the medical examiner’s report said.

No one has been arrested as of Wednesday morning, said Capt. John Elder of the Robbinsdale Police Department, but the agency is following several leads, he said.

Molette’s death was the first homicide in the northwest metro suburb this year, police said.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Politics

Trump considering replacing Minnesota’s Pete Hegseth as defense pick

card image

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be the pick for the top Pentagon post, according to multiple reports.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Prominent Twin Cities racehorse owner, businessman accused of drugging, sexually assaulting bartender

Zozos owner Barry Butzow on the backside at Churchill Downs.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Brooklyn Park council member sues mayor, council after censure and call for mental health evaluation

card image