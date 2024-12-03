A man died after being shot and crashing his car in Robbinsdale on Monday evening, police said.
Robbinsdale shooting is the city’s first homicide of 2024
Shortly after 5 p.m., police received reports of gunshots and a single-vehicle car crash in the area of Lowry Avenue N. and Indiana Avenue N., near South Halifax Park, according to Capt. John Elder of the Robbinsdale Police Department.
Officers responded and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound, Elder said. He died after being hospitalized.
No arrests had been made as of 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Elder said it is not yet clear how the incident unfolded. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.
The shooting is Robbinsdale’s first homicide of the year. Through October, the city only reported 10 offenses involving the use of a gun, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
