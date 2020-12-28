Authorities on Monday identified the man shot to death last week while in a parked car in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Keithshon Fairley, 23, of St. Paul, died Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds suffered in the 2000 block of S. 28th Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting, nor have police indicated a motive for the crime.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired removed Fairley from the car parked just south of E. Franklin Avenue and began CPR until paramedics arrived and took over. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482