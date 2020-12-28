Authorities on Monday identified the man shot to death last week while in a parked car in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis.
Keithshon Fairley, 23, of St. Paul, died Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds suffered in the 2000 block of S. 28th Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting, nor have police indicated a motive for the crime.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired removed Fairley from the car parked just south of E. Franklin Avenue and began CPR until paramedics arrived and took over. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man charged in death of 2-year-old boy in St. Paul apartment
A man accused of leaving an unattended gun in a St. Paul apartment where a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself is facing two charges, according to court documents released Monday.
Business
Trump's hesitation on relief bill will delay aid payments
The $900 billion economic relief package that President Donald Trump signed over the weekend will deliver vital aid to millions of struggling households and businesses. Yet his nearly one-week delay in signing the bill means that it will take that much longer for the financial support to arrive.
Duluth
Vote: Help pick the best reader photo for our North Report contest
You're the final judge of these stunning North Shore views.
Health
St. Joseph's ER in St. Paul closes Wednesday morning
The hospital could shut down entirely by the end of 2021, though Fairview leaders pledged to maintain its inpatient treatment of COVID-19 for as long as needed.
Local
House fire near International Falls kills woman, 79, seriously injures her daughter
The blaze broke out the morning after Christmas, the Sheriff's Office said.