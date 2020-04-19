A man died Saturday afternoon after a shootout with police on the Minnesota River in Mankato.
Police responded to a report of an armed robbery along Hwy. 169 a little after noon. The suspect fled on foot and crossed the highway toward the river, according to police.
After a search, a man matching the suspect’s description was located in a raft, police said. The man fired shots several times at police and “at some point licensed peace officers returned fire,” according to a news release.
The suspect was dead when he was recovered from the river.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.
Kavita Kumar
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Man dies in police shootout in Mankato
A man died Saturday afternoon after a shootout with police on the Minnesota River in Mankato. Police responded to a report of an armed robbery…
Coronavirus
Business leaders say Walz's next move could make or break them
The Star Tribune last week interviewed decisionmakers in businesses around the state about when and how to start the next chapter of the crisis.
National
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
Countries worldwide are wrestling with when and how to ease the restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus amid rising unemployment. Spain, which…
Coronavirus
40 seniors moved from Wayzata care facility
A majority of staff and administrators at Meridian Manor fell ill and were unable to care for residents — at least 18 of whom are positive for COVID-19. Five have been hospitalized.
Duluth
High-end apartments near UMD cap major development
10 years in the making, $50M rental complex nears completion