A man died Saturday afternoon after a shootout with police on the Minnesota River in Mankato.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery along Hwy. 169 a little after noon. The suspect fled on foot and crossed the highway toward the river, according to police.

After a search, a man matching the suspect’s description was located in a raft, police said. The man fired shots several times at police and “at some point licensed peace officers returned fire,” according to a news release.

The suspect was dead when he was recovered from the river.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

Kavita Kumar