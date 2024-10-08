Greater Minnesota

Man dies in house fire in southeastern Minnesota

The blaze broke out in a home in Spring Grove.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 8, 2024 at 9:20PM
A house fire in Houston County killed the home's only resident. (Houston County Sheriff's Offie)

A man died Monday in a house fire in southeastern Minnesota.

The blaze was reported to authorities about 2:15 p.m. in the 500 block of NW. 2nd Avenue in Spring Grove, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Responders entered the home and found the body of of 62-year-old Karl Onstad, who lived alone, the Sheriff’s Office said.

An autopsy was finished Tuesday and concluded there was no foul play involved in Onstad’s death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

