A man died Monday in a house fire in southeastern Minnesota.
Man dies in house fire in southeastern Minnesota
The blaze broke out in a home in Spring Grove.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 8, 2024 at 9:20PM
The blaze was reported to authorities about 2:15 p.m. in the 500 block of NW. 2nd Avenue in Spring Grove, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office said.
Responders entered the home and found the body of of 62-year-old Karl Onstad, who lived alone, the Sheriff’s Office said.
An autopsy was finished Tuesday and concluded there was no foul play involved in Onstad’s death.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The blaze broke out in a home in Spring Grove.