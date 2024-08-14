REDWOOD FALLS, MINN. – A man at his southwestern Minnesota farm became trapped in a grain bin and died, authorities said Wednesday.
Man dies in grain bin in southwest Minnesota
Officials identified the 61-year-old man on Wednesday.
The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at the farm near Lamberton, Minn., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office said.
Emergency responders called to help search for a missing person found Eric Kronback dead inside the bin.
Kronback, 61, suffered fatal injuries while attempting to remove a small amount of grain from the bin, authorities said in a statement Wednesday.
His death is deemed accidental, the statement from the sheriff’s office said.
