Man dies in grain bin in southwest Minnesota

Officials identified the 61-year-old man on Wednesday.

By Jp Lawrence

Star Tribune

August 14, 2024 at 6:37PM

REDWOOD FALLS, MINN. – A man at his southwestern Minnesota farm became trapped in a grain bin and died, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at the farm near Lamberton, Minn., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders called to help search for a missing person found Eric Kronback dead inside the bin.

Kronback, 61, suffered fatal injuries while attempting to remove a small amount of grain from the bin, authorities said in a statement Wednesday.

His death is deemed accidental, the statement from the sheriff’s office said.


Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

