Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one man dead.
Man dies after shooting near East Phillips Park in south Minneapolis
Investigators are searching for suspects. The victim’s name will be released after an autopsy.
Witnesses reported hearing three gunshots near East Phillips Park around 4:45 a.m., according to a news release. Officers responded to the 2400 block of 17th Avenue S. and found a man in his late 20s with critical gunshot wounds.
The officers helped the man before medics transported him to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis, where he died.
“This is a tragic event that occurred in a neighborhood near a park and a church,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. “Our investigators will work diligently to determine what occurred this morning. We need anyone with information about what happened to contact us immediately.”
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office will release the man’s identity after an autopsy. Tips may be sent to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by voicemail at 612-673-5845; anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous was asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
