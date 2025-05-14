The attorney for a Rochester man who pleaded guilty to setting a deadly fire during the unrest following George Floyd’s murder is urging a federal appeals court to reconsider the window of time he can contest his sentence.
Montez Lee Jr., 30, was charged with arson in connection with the blaze that engulfed Max It Pawn store in the 2700 block of E. Lake Street on May 28, 2020 following Floyd’s killing. The remains of Oscar Lee Stewart Jr., 30, of Burnsville were found on the property nearly two months later. An autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Stewart died of smoke inhalation and excessive burns.
U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright sentenced Lee on January 14, 2022 to 10 years in prison in a term that fell well below federal guidelines.
Yet Lee is pushing for the reopening of his appeal window in an aim for the trial court to reconsider his motion to vacate his sentence. In court filings, Lee argues his trial attorney was ineffective by not contesting the government’s stance that his actions led to Stewart’s death. Had his attorney successfully argued that point, Lee argues, he would have faced a prison term of five years.
Wright dismissed Lee’s motion to vacate that he filed in April 2023, stating it was past the one-year deadline tied to his conviction and should’ve been filed in February.
In front of a three-judge panel in the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Wednesday, Lee’s attorney, Kira Kelley, argued the clock should’ve actually started April 2022 when his conviction was “final,” or could no longer be amended.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Buzicky countered that Lee’s argument poses a “wholesale change” to how the court calculates deadlines.
The panel will issue a decision later.