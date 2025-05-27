Man chokes St. Louis County deputy, arrested after climbing tree

DULUTH – A man who “aggressively” choked a St. Louis County deputy then fled by climbing a 30-foot tree was arrested Monday afternoon in Rice Lake, Minn., and is in the county jail pending charges.
The deputy was treated at a local hospital and released. The man spent four hours negotiating with law enforcement officials from the tree, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.
The Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been charged.
Deputies responded to a call about a suspicious man on the 4100 block of Willard Road in the city near Duluth. The man assaulted the deputy before running off and climbing the tree.