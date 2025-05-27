Greater Minnesota

Man chokes St. Louis County deputy, arrested after climbing tree

The deputy was treated and released.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 3:28PM
A deputy from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department was aggressively choked by a suspect who then climbed a tree to get away. (St. Louis County Sheriff's Office)

DULUTH – A man who “aggressively” choked a St. Louis County deputy then fled by climbing a 30-foot tree was arrested Monday afternoon in Rice Lake, Minn., and is in the county jail pending charges.

The deputy was treated at a local hospital and released. The man spent four hours negotiating with law enforcement officials from the tree, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

The Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been charged.

Deputies responded to a call about a suspicious man on the 4100 block of Willard Road in the city near Duluth. The man assaulted the deputy before running off and climbing the tree.

about the writer

about the writer

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Man chokes St. Louis County deputy, arrested after climbing tree

card image

The deputy was treated and released.

Music

Why is the Ledge Amphitheater Minnesota’s busiest concert venue this summer?

Sheryl Crow and her band early in their set at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, Minn. Tuesday.

Politics

Vietnam protesters in Minnesota find similarities in movement against Trump

card image