Prosecutors have charged a Shakopee man with firing at two mosque worshipers Monday, wounding one and forcing another to dive to the ground for safety.
Man charged with shooting Minneapolis mosque worshiper reportedly had been selling drugs nearby
Authorities were tracking the suspect as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Yancy Hall, 68, with drive-by shooting and two counts of second-degree assault. Hall, who was in custody, appeared in court Friday and is expected back in court on Oct. 7.
Charging documents say that authorities were investigating Hall for narcotics violations when worshipers caught him selling narcotics near their mosque.
Minneapolis police responded to the Aug. 19 shooting near the Masjid An-Nur mosque on Lyndale Avenue in the city’s Near North neighborhood. They found people helping a 75-year-old man bleeding from one gunshot wound in his arm and two in his shoulder. Used bullet cartridges littered the ground nearby.
As the victim was transported to the hospital, he told officers that he was shot by a man in a white SUV after leaving evening prayer at the mosque. He said that after he told the suspect he could not sell drugs in the area, the man drove away, then made a U-turn and started shooting.
Another worshiper who was nearly shot said the suspect was just a few feet away when at least five shots were fired, forcing him to dive for safety.
Surveillance footage supports their statements, according to authorities. Video shows Hall’s white SUV sitting near the mosque’s parking lot entrance for 20 minutes as a number of people approach and leave his vehicle. The footage appears to show Hall driving onto Lyndale before turning around and stopping in front of the mosque. Five gunshots ring out and one person is seen diving behind a vehicle before the SUV flees the scene.
Authorities learned the next day that Hall was being tracked for a narcotics investigation. That tracker placed his white SUV at the mosque during the shooting and leaving the area at the time he reportedly fled.
When police arrested and interviewed Hall on Aug. 21, he reportedly admitted to shooting the 75-year-old. Hall said he’s familiar with the area because he “sells dope” there, confirming that the victim approached his SUV telling him to leave. Hall claimed to have shot the victim out of anger after hearing the 75-year-old say he would kill him if he returned.
Monday’s shooting is the latest crime affecting mosque worshipers in Minnesota. Jaylani Hussein, executive director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Minnesota, said the state is the only in the nation to record nearly half a dozen attacks against mosques this year. Days before the Aug. 19 shooting, the Dar Al-Qalam mosque in Minneapolis received more than a dozen threatening calls.
“When hate happens, the first thing you should do is just be responsive,” Hussein said. “There is a sense of duty to respond when a community is hurting and feeling unsafe. So it’s not like we’re asking people to do anything new, we’re just asking them to give us the courtesy that they would give any other community.”
Staff writer Myron Medcalf contributed to this story.
