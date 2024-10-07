A man allegedly made several violent threats against staff at Temple Israel in Minneapolis over the course of a month, but an investigation found that anger at security guards was the motive, rather than antisemitism.
Man charged with felonies for threat on Temple Israel in Minneapolis; no evidence of antisemitism
Jaden Thomas LeBlanc faces three counts of felony threats of violence, but the acts allegedly stemmed from his disdain for security guards.
Jaden Thomas LeBlanc, 21, of Minneapolis faces three counts of felony threats of violence and one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault over several threatening incidents at the synagogue near Lake of the Isles.
LeBlanc lives one block from Temple Israel at the Bridge Rita’s House, a homeless shelter for young people.
According to the charges:
On Sept. 9, LeBlanc was observed by security guards drinking a Modelo, which he smashed against a playground wall at Temple Israel. When they tried to get his attention, he flipped them off. He returned shortly thereafter and made a gun gesture at the security guards.
One day later, LeBlanc was again seen drinking from a glass bottle before throwing it on the ground in the Temple Israel parking lot. A security guard picked up the bottle and brought it to the homeless shelter where he found LeBlanc on the porch. The security guard told LeBlanc to put the bottle in the trash. LeBlanc then picked up the bottle and threw it at the security guard’s head. The security guard had to use pepper spray to get out of the area.
LeBlanc then called Temple Israel and made various threats to the receptionist saying he was “gonna shoot you up” and was “coming for you” among various other profanities. Shortly after that first call, another call was made by someone who was not LeBlanc. The caller was upset that “you ... pepper sprayed my brother.” He told the receptionist that he was getting a crew of people to come there and also said they were planning on “shooting you up.”
The syngogue was placed on lockdown after the calls and the Bridge Rita’s House was evacuated. Temple Israel staff told officers with the Minneapolis Police Department they did not believe the calls and threats were related to their faith.
Nearly a month later, on Oct. 3, security at Temple Israel saw LeBlanc standing across the street and believed he had a gun. Police approached LeBlanc but he ran to the homeless shelter. Police said staff were uncooperative and would not give them entry to the house to pursue LeBlanc.
Minneapolis police arrested LeBlanc the next day based on the previous incidents but no gun was found on LeBlanc. In a statement to police, LeBlanc allegedly said he made the calls, threw a rock and bottle and was sprayed with a chemical irritant by security at Temple Israel. He said he has no issue with the “Jewish community or faith but does with security guards.”
Messages left with Temple Israel and the Bridge Rita’s House were not immediately returned.
No lawyer was listed for LeBlanc. He is in custody at the Hennepin County jail awaiting a first appearance Tuesday. LeBlanc also has a court hearing set for Oct. 14 on a separate charge of felony theft after he allegedly tried to apply a $2,869.58 refund to a Visa credit card while working at Firehouse Subs in Bloomington.
