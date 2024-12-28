Authorities have arrested and charged a man suspected of stabbing another man to death late Monday on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.
Man charged in fatal stabbing at downtown Minneapolis bus shelter
Authorities said the stabbing began with a fight near the bus shelter.
According to police, 58-year-old Joseph Davis was arrested and charged Friday with first-degree assault. Additional charges are expected to be sent to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and Davis’ first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
Davis was arrested on Dec. 23, the night of the assault, but was released days later as charges were pending.
The man who was stabbed was taken to HCMC for treatment, where he died Friday. He was identified Saturday as Devin Andrew Fischer, 34, of Minneapolis.
“He is a son, a brother, a cousin and most importantly a father to a little girl,” said Fischer’s aunt, Kelly Huehn, in an online fundraiser. “He is such a kind soul. Look at his smile, it’s very easy to see.”
Charging documents show the attack happened shortly before midnight Monday, when officers responded to a stabbing at S. 5th Street and Nicollet Mall.
They found Fischer on the ground and bleeding from a stab wound to his neck. A large blood trail led from outside the nearby bus shelter.
Officers tracked down Davis later that night, recovering a knife from him before arresting and transporting him to HCMC for a head injury.
Davis told police that the man he stabbed had approached a woman aggressively at the bus stop and that he, Davis, had stepped between them. Davis said the man struck him in the head and that he “never once came at” the man. He said he stabbed the man when he tried to hit Davis a second time, and that the victim “essentially impaled himself” on his knife as Davis tried to defend himself.
Investigators reviewed surveillance footage, which shows Davis standing in one corner of the bus shelter and Fischer standing in the opposite corner. Davis appears to pull something from his right hip, and Fischer enters and speaks to someone while pointing towards the street.
“[Davis] then approaches Victim and appears to swing at Victim’s face,” according to the charges, which describe a scene where Fischer defends himself as Davis pursues him, swinging with his right hand.
“A few moments later, [Davis] comes back around the shelter and runs to his bike,” the charges continue. “Victim then stumbles back into view and eventually collapses.”
In a statement, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said he was grateful to the officers and investigators “who worked quickly to bring justice for the victim and his family. While nothing can bring back this man, I hope that our work brings some sense of justice for his family during this difficult time.”
Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.
