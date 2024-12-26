A man is suspected of stabbing and critically wounding a man on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, officials said.
Man is critically wounded in stabbing on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis
The suspect was jailed but later released without charges.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 26, 2024 at 4:03PM
The attack occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday at a bus shelter near S. 5th Street and Nicollet Avenue, police said.
A 58-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested that same night and booked into jail on suspicision of first-degree assault. He was released Thursday morning without charges being filed as the investigation continues. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
Police have yet to release the identity of the 34-year-old stabbing victim, who was taken by emergency medical personnel to HCMC. Nor have police addressed a possible motive for the attack.
