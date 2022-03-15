Minneapolis police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the shooting that injured a 2-year-old child.

Officers were called for a report of a child bleeding from the face about 4:30 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue in the Loring Park neighborhood, according to a news release from Minneapolis police. There they found the child with a gunshot wound to the face.

Medical aid was provided until the boy was transported to a hospital. He was listed in critical condition as of Monday morning, according to the release.

Police believe the child was staying with a family member who was not his parent when he was shot.

Police arrested the Hopkins man the toddler was with on a weapons charge at about 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to jail records.