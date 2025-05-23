Man accused of fatally shooting woman and leaving body in vacant Twin Cities home for weeks

A 41-year-old man with a long criminal history was charged Friday with fatally shooting a woman and leaving her body on a vacant residential property in Jordan, where she was discovered many weeks later.
John Joseph Peterson, of Jordan, was charged in Scott County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Tabitha Renee Justice, 46, whose body was found by police on the afternoon of Jan. 28 on the parcel in the 200 block of Quaker Avenue.
Justice had been reported missing to law enforcement shortly before her body was found, police said.
Peterson currently is in jail in Le Sueur County for a probation violation for being a felon in possession of ammunition. Court records do not list an attorney for him for the murder charge.
Peterson’s criminal history in Minnesota includes a second-degree assault conviction in Lake County. He pleaded guilty to that charge filed in 2004 and had an attempted murder count dismissed. He has also been convicted twice for weapons or ammunition offenses and twice for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Jan. 28, a woman reported to police that she had not seen Justice, her niece, since Dec. 10. Police went to her last known address on Quaker. The house was vacant. The officers checked an outbuilding and found Justice’s body there.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived that same afternoon and saw she had been shot in the back of the head. A 9 mm bullet casing was near her body.