Someone shot and killed a woman whose body was left on abandoned residential property in Jordan, officials said.
Police hunting for person who shot woman, left body on abandoned Twin Cities property
Woman was reported missing to law enforcement shortly before her body was found.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 4, 2025 at 2:08PM
Tabitha Renee Justice, 46, was shot once in the head before police found her on the afternoon of Jan. 28 on the parcel in the 200 block of Quaker Avenue, according to police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Justice had been reported missing to law enforcement shortly before her body was found, police said.
There have been no arrests announced in connection with what officials are calling a homicide.
Police said they are receiving tips about the case by phone at 952-492-2009, anonymously through the “Jordan Tips” smartphone app and by texting 847411.
