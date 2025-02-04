Twin Cities Suburbs

Police hunting for person who shot woman, left body on abandoned Twin Cities property

Woman was reported missing to law enforcement shortly before her body was found.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 4, 2025 at 2:08PM
Jordan Police Department (Jordan Police Department)

Someone shot and killed a woman whose body was left on abandoned residential property in Jordan, officials said.

Tabitha Renee Justice, 46, was shot once in the head before police found her on the afternoon of Jan. 28 on the parcel in the 200 block of Quaker Avenue, according to police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Justice had been reported missing to law enforcement shortly before her body was found, police said.

There have been no arrests announced in connection with what officials are calling a homicide.

Police said they are receiving tips about the case by phone at 952-492-2009, anonymously through the “Jordan Tips” smartphone app and by texting 847411.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Police hunting for person who shot woman, left body on abandoned Twin Cities property

card image

Woman was reported missing to law enforcement shortly before her body was found.

High Schools

Minnesota high school hockey coach in critical condition after player slipped and knocked him to ice

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Maple Grove police search for suspect after attempted sexual assault on public trail