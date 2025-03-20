Jury rules father — not Mall of America or Sea Life — negligent for child’s fall over escalator

A Hennepin County civil jury determined Thursday that the Mall of America and Sea Life Aquarium are not liable for serious injuries to a 6-year-old boy who fell 30 feet over an escalator handrail.
After an eight-day trial and two days of deliberation, the jury absolved the mall and aquarium of any responsibility or negligence in connection with the child’s injury, for which lawyers were seeking $14 million in damages. In ruling that the boy’s father was negligent and failed to use reasonable care, the jury awarded the child $870,000 but no one will be responsible for paying it since his father was not a party to the lawsuit.
The boy survived but was knocked unconscious by the fall in 2019. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, a large bruise to his head, a fractured pelvis, fractured elbow and injuries to his liver and abdomen. His mental and physical health have suffered ever since.
The escalator was operated by Sea Life, which leases the space, but the common area just inches to the left of that escalator where the boy was standing was the mall’s responsibility.
Jurors were asked to untangle the mall and the aquarium from one another to determine if either was more or less responsible for the fall. They also had to consider what blame should be placed on the father — who had stepped a few feet away to take a phone call when the boy fell.
“We’re extremely disappointed for our 12-year-old client,” said Thomas Conlin, the child’s lead attorney. “Despite the verdict, we hope that the Mall of America and Sea Life will take the steps necessary to improve the safety of all children at the mall.”
Attorney David Camarotto, who represented Sea Life, said the company always put safety first and “the premises have always been to code and safe for enjoyment and they continue to be.”
The Mall of America said in a statement it was grateful to the jury and “look forward to moving past this legal matter.‘’