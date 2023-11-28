The Mall of America racked up more shoppers this Black Friday weekend than it saw in 2019 before the pandemic.

The country's biggest mall saw 4% more visitors between Friday and Sunday than on Black Friday weekend 2019. The mall was not open as many hours, either.

In the first two hours of the mall being open Friday, organizers had already distributed all 4,000 of its door prizes, a new record. Nearly 250,000 people visited the Mall of America on Black Friday this year and more than 515,000 went to the mall in total over the weekend.

Compared with daily visitor averages during the first three quarters of this year, top-tier indoor malls across the country saw a traffic jump of almost 300% on Black Friday, according to foot traffic tracking firm Placer.ai. Target stores saw close to 160% more visitors, and Best Buy more than 700%.

"Beyond the obvious values of these visit surges was the fact that the relative increases were higher in 2023 than in the year prior," said Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai's senior vice president of marketing. "This behavior deepens the thought that Black Friday remains the most significant retail day for most retail categories and retailers, but also that the value orientation of the day was even more of a draw considering the wider economic context that has dominated headlines in recent months."

Several holiday shopping estimates predicted a more budget-conscious consumer saddled with debt who would be pickier about how they spent their money. Star Tribune reporters spoke with several shoppers on Black Friday who said they were watching their spending in comparison with other years.

But the traffic on Friday left retailers optimistic that people will come out for bargains.

"This is what we look forward to all year long," Jill Renslow, Mall of America's executive vice president of business development and marketing, said Friday while looking at the crowds. "We know we can do this like nobody else."