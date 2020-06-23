A Major League Baseball season now seems likely.

After the executive board of the MLB Players Association rejected the latest proposal from owners Monday, MLB announced it plans to implement a 60-game season — provided the union agrees with the health and safety protocols.

A renewed spring training would start July 1; the Twins would hold theirs at Target Field.

The union has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to respond.

Commissioner Rob Manfred gave a unilateral order for the regular season's start after the COVID-19 pandemic, and then labor strife, provided costly delays. Because of that implementation, it's likely there will be litigation over possible violations of the collective bargaining agreement.

With the collapse of a negotiated deal, playoffs are set to remain at 10 teams rather than expand to 16.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

The 60-game schedule would the shortest season since 1878, the third season in National League history.

The rejected proposal would have expanded playoff teams to 16, widen use of the DH to the National League and use a runner on second base to start extra innings. The MLBPA executive board rejected it by a 33-5 vote.

"Needless to say, we are disappointed by this development," MLB said in a statement. "The framework provided an opportunity for MLB and its players to work together to confront the difficulties and challenges presented by the pandemic. It gave our fans the chance to see an exciting new postseason format. And, it offered players significant benefits."

There likely will be a lengthy and costly litigation over the impact of the coronavirus on the sport, similar to the collusion cases that sent baseball spiraling to a spring training lockout in 1990 and a 7½-month strike in 1994-95 that wiped out the World Series for the first time in nine decades.

It also eliminates a $25 million postseason players' pool, meaning players will not get paid anything above meal money during the playoffs and World Series, and $33 million in advance salary that would have been forgiven for 769 players at the bottom of the salary scale with lower rates of pay while in the minors.

The union said in a statement that the "board reaffirmed the players' eagerness to return to work as soon and as safely as possible."

"To that end we anticipate finalizing a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with Major League Baseball in the coming days, and we await word from the league on the resumption of spring training camps and a proposed 2020 schedule," the union said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.