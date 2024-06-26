Lynx at Dallas Wings

Thursday at noon; College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

TV, radio: Bally Sports North, Lynx radio app

Stats and analysis: Tap here

Opening bell: The Lynx (13-3) won the in-season WNBA Tournament and the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday by beating the Liberty in New York. The game didn't count toward the regular season standings. The injury-riddled Wings are 3-13 and just signed former Lynx point guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract. Sims was an All-Star for the Lynx in 2019.

Watch her: Lynx Olympian Napheesa Collier was the MVP of Tuesday's game; she is fourth in the league in both scoring (20.9 points per game) and rebounding (10.4), and second in steals (2.3).

Injuries: Lynx G/F Diamond Miller (knee) is out. Dallas is without Maddy Siegrist (finger), All-Star Satou Sabally (shoulder) and standout rookie Jaelyn Brown (illness).

Forecast: Talk about two teams headed in different directions ... but you never know. The Lynx are riding high ... could they be ripe for an upset?