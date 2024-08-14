Lynx

Lynx vs. Mystics game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, statistics

Both teams had three players in the Olympics as they get back in action following a three-week break.

By Kent Youngblood

Star Tribune

August 14, 2024 at 10:45PM
United States forward Napheesa Collier scores a basket Sunday as her team wins the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. She'll rejoin the Lynx for their game against Washington at Target Center on Thursday night. (Gregory Shamus/Associated Press)

Washington Mystics at Lynx

7 p.m. Thursday, Target Center

TV, radio: BSN Extra, 100.3 FM

Opening bell: The Lynx (17-8) had three players — Napheesa Collier (USA), Bridget Carleton (Canada) and Alanna Smith (Australia) — play in the Paris Games as the league starts up after a three-week Olympic break. Washington (6-19) also had three Olympians — Aaliyah Edwards played for Canada, Julie Vanloo for Belgium and Jade Melbourne for Australia.

Watch her: Collier was injured before the Olympics, but was a starter in Paris. The Lynx forward is fifth in the league in scoring (20.0), third in rebounds (10.2) and second in steals (2.2).

Injuries: Neither team reports an injury.

Forecast: With 15 games remaining in the regular season, the Lynx are trying to rediscover their chemistry after a long break, but they should have the edge at home.

