Lynx vs. Mystics game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, statistics
Both teams had three players in the Olympics as they get back in action following a three-week break.
7 p.m. Thursday, Target Center
TV, radio: BSN Extra, 100.3 FM
Opening bell: The Lynx (17-8) had three players — Napheesa Collier (USA), Bridget Carleton (Canada) and Alanna Smith (Australia) — play in the Paris Games as the league starts up after a three-week Olympic break. Washington (6-19) also had three Olympians — Aaliyah Edwards played for Canada, Julie Vanloo for Belgium and Jade Melbourne for Australia.
Watch her: Collier was injured before the Olympics, but was a starter in Paris. The Lynx forward is fifth in the league in scoring (20.0), third in rebounds (10.2) and second in steals (2.2).
Injuries: Neither team reports an injury.
Forecast: With 15 games remaining in the regular season, the Lynx are trying to rediscover their chemistry after a long break, but they should have the edge at home.
Between Team USA’s Cheryl Reeve and Napheesa Collier, Australia’s Alanna Smith and Canada’s Bridget Carleton, the Lynx got a taste of three different Olympic trajectories.