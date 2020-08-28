lynx gameday

6 p.m. vs. Atlanta in Bradenton, Fla. • FSN Plus

Game is rematch from Sunday

Lynx update: It could be a somber return to play for the WNBA, which saw two days of postponements as players stood with NBA players against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. The Lynx (9-4) lost to Atlanta by three points on Sunday, giving the Dream its first win in 11 games. The Lynx started strong in that game but were outworked in the second half. G Lexie Brown broke out of a mini-slump Sunday, scoring 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting. F Napheesa Collier had 18 points and eight rebounds. The Lynx will again be without C Sylvia Fowles (calf).

Dream update: Atlanta (3-11) will be looking for its first winning streak of the season and could have highly touted rookie Chennedy Carter back from injury. In Sunday's game PF Monique Billings had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Betnijah Laney had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Atlanta trailed by 14 in the second quarter and by 11 at the half, but it outrebounded the Lynx 21-12 in the second half while coming back.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD