It was, pretty much from start to finish, a thing of offensive beauty.
Balanced scoring leads Lynx to 98-87 victory over defending WNBA champion Aces
All five Lynx starters were in double-figure scoring, led by Napheesa Collier’s 23 points and a double-double from Courtney Williams.
The third-place Lynx went to play the defending champion Aces in Las Vegas on Wednesday night and put on a clinic. Moving, passing, shooting, hitting.
And this includes about everybody in the Lynx’s 98-87 victory.
While winning their fourth straight game and their third straight since the Olympic break, the Lynx (20-8), got a 22-point, 10-assist, seven-rebound double-double from Courtney Williams. Napheesa Collier (23 points, seven rebounds) got the better of her battle with A’Ja Wilson (15 points, 9 rebounds). Myisha Hines-Allen, traded to the team Tuesday and with just one shootaround in a Lynx uniform, played vital minutes with starting center Alanna Smith battling foul trouble all night. Hines-Allen had eight points, four rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes.
The Lynx shot 59.4% overall, made 11 of 19 three-pointers and had assists on 28 of 38 made field goals.
It was the Lynx’s second victory in three games vs. the Aces (17-10), with both coming on the road. The Lynx offense was so efficient that they were able to lead for much of the game — and keep their difference while doing it — on a night when the Aces (46.5% shooting) were pretty good, too.
The Aces had just used a five-point run that turned an 11-point Lynx lead in the first minute of the fourth quarter to six with 7:31 left.
But, out of a timeout, the Lynx scored eight consecutive points, with Collier scoring four of those, to take back control of the game.
Jackie Young scored 26 for the Aces. Kelsey Plum had 20.
All five Lynx starters were in double figures.
The Lynx flew out the gate. At one point scoring six straight possessions, the Lynx pushed their lead to seven points twice, the first time on Smith’s three-pointer that made it 16-9, and when Collier took a pass from Williams and scored to make it 18-11.
But the Aces proceeded to go on a 12-5 run to tie the game on a basket by Tiffany Hayes. The Lynx were up 26-25 after the first quarter ended, with both teams shooting better than 62%. Collier had six points for the Lynx, Wilson seven for the Aces.
With Collier and Hines-Allen leading the way, the Lynx pushed their lead to as much as 10 and still led 54-46 at the half. The game was tied 33-33 when the Lynx scored 10 straight in the second quarter.
It started with two free throws from Kayla McBride. Then Hines-Allen scored. Collier got a three-point play, Carleton hit two free throws and Williams had a jumper that put the Lynx up 43-33 with 4:21 left in the half.
Collier had eight points and Hines-Allen six in Minnesota’s 28-21 second quarter. In a game that, for two quarters was dominated by offense, the Lynx (64.5%) were a little better than the Aces (51.6%).
The offense continued in the fourth quarter, which ended with the Lynx having pushed their lead to 11. Six players scored for the Lynx, which hit on 10 of 17 field goals — 4-for-7 on threes. Williams led the way with seven points. All of that was enough to counter a monster third quarter from Young, who scored 10 points in the quarter.
The Minnesota Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.
