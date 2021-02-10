The decision to trade Mikiah Herbert Harrigan to Seattle was not an easy one.

Lynx General Manager and coach Cheryl Reeve thinks Herbert Harrigan, taken by the Lynx with the sixth pick in the 2020 draft, will improve during her WNBA career.

"As we told Kiki, we still believe in her,'' Reeve said. "This move has nothing to do with what she did. This is about what happened in free agency, which triggered some of these movements.''

The Lynx got a first-round pick in the 2022 draft for Herbert Harrigan. The draft choice originally belonged to Phoenix.

The 6-2 Herbert Harrigan came to the Lynx after a stellar career at South Carolina. Coming off the bench in 21 games as a rookie, she averaged 11.1 minutes, 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds.

But the Lynx needed room on the roster.

Early in free agency the Lynx signed veterans Kayla McBride and Natalie Achonwa. The team has also come to an agreement with Washington wing Aerial Powers. Add to that the fact that, in 2021, the Lynx will likely go with an 11-player roster – the roster was 12 last year – and moves had to be made. The Lynx sent Erica McCall to Washington for a future draft pick last week. Now Herbert Harrigan is headed to Seattle.

"We think she'll do well,'' Reeve said. "It will be a good situation for her. Free agency led us down a different path. As I told her, I don't want her buried on our bench.''

The Lynx are very deep in players able to play the forward positions, with Damiris Dantas and Napheesa Collier as the starters. McBride will very likely play a good amount of time at small forward. Plus, Reeve has Bridget Carleton and, if healthy, Jessica Shepard coming off the bench.

There will be a lot of competition for the final spot or two on the roster, which will include the ninth pick in this year's draft.

That means the Lynx are likely not done making room by making moves. But for now the Lynx have added a pick in the 2022 draft, one Reeve thinks will be very good.