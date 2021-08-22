For two days the talk had been about free throws. Or, in the Lynx's case, the lack thereof.

After two losses in Connecticut in which the Lynx shot only 17 free throws, coach Cheryl Reeve called foul.

Saturday in Chicago, so did the officials.

In a game against a Sky team playing without Candace Parker, but with the backcourt of Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot going great guns, the Lynx needed everything they got in a 101-95 victory:

Balanced scoring, strong rebounding, tough defense late, big points off the bench …

… and free throws. Lots of them.

Chicago (11-12) actually hit more total baskets and more three-pointers than the Lynx. But Minnesota's 28-16 scoring edge on free throws was crucial. Trying to hang onto a lead late, the Lynx found themselves in the bonus with more than 6 minutes left, ultimately taking 16 free throws in the fourth quarter — one fewer than they totaled in two games out east — and making 14.

Their 33 attempts and 28 makes were both seasons high, as were their 101 points.

"When you play through the paint, and have physical, tough players … '' Reeve continued. "I can't speak to why one [officiating] crew can see what's happened, and the ones in Connecticut didn't. I can't help on that. I thought we were aggressive and we put ourselves in position to be fouled.''

Six Lynx players scored in double figures for the second time this season. One of them was Aerial Powers, who returned to action after missing nine-plus weeks after having the ulnar collateral ligament repaired on her right thumb. In 14 minutes she scored 10 points – six in the fourth quarter – making six of six free throws.

She and Crystal Dangerfield (16 points) scored 26 of the Lynx's 30 points from reserves. That 30-10 edge over the Sky was another difference-maker. Layshia Clarendon scored 18, Kayla McBride 16, Sylvia Fowles 15 and Napheesa Collier 14.

That was just enough to off-set a spectacular performance from Quigley and Vandersloot, who combined to make seven of ten three-pointers and score 54 points.

"It was super important,'' said Clarendon, who scored 11 first-quarter points. "It felt good to drive into the paint, draw the contact, and actually get the whistle. It's what we do.''

They did it Saturday, with seven Lynx players hitting at least one free throw.

After the Lynx built that 10-point fourth-quarter lead they were able to stave off challenges. The last time: Vandersloot's four-point play with 33.6 seconds left brought the Sky within six. But the Lynx hit their free throws down the stretch.

For the first time in a long time the Lynx were at full strength, and balanced scoring was the result.

"That scoring balance is what you hope for,'' Reeve said. "That stretch with Crystal, from the third into the fourth, that's just what you hope for. That balance, with Powers helping us, being aggressive. We knew that's what she'll do for us, just make physically tough plays.

They'll need everyone. After a 1-2 road trip, the Lynx return home, where they'll play four straight and six of seven at Target Center. With the season winding down, playing at home is the best way to enter a stretch run.

"It's going to be big,'' Powers said. "I can't wait to play in front of the fans. They had a little snippet of me, and I've been out for a while. I can't wait to be home in Minnesota.''

