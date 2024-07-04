Connecticut Sun at Lynx, 7 p.m. Thursday at Target Center

TV; radio: BSN; KFAN Lynx app

Stats, analytics: Tap here

Opening bell: Losers of two of their last three regular-season games, the Lynx (14-5) are coming off a loss at New York in which they were held to eight fourth-quarter points — their lowest-scoring total in a quarter this season — and outscored 15-2 over the final eight minutes of the game. It was just the eighth time in 167 games since 2011 that the Lynx have lost a game in which they held an opponent under 40% shooting. Connecticut (15-4) is in second place, one game ahead of the Lynx, whom they beat in overtime in Connecticut on DeWanna Bonner's two free throws with 7.4 seconds left.

Watch her: Lynx reserve Cecilia Zandalasini continues to ramp up her play. In her past four games — including the Commissioner's Cup final, from which stats don't count — Zandalasini has hit 14 of 19 shots, five of seven three-pointers and averaged 9.3 points per game. That includes 15 points against New York in the Cup final.

Injuries: The Lynx report no injuries. Sun guard Moriah Jefferson (knee) is out.

Forecast: The Lynx have not lost consecutive games all season, rebounding from their first four losses to win by an average of 17 points. That includes victories over New York, Phoenix, Seattle and Chicago.