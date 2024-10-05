Lynx-Sun Game 4 preview: TV information, key players, forecast
The Lynx look to close out the series in Connecticut to avoid a winner-take-all Game 5 at Target Center.
Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun
Second round, best-of-five series
Game 1, Sunday: Sun 73, Lynx 70, at Target Center
Game 2, Tuesday: Lynx 77, Sun 70, at Target Center
Game 3, Friday: Lynx 90, Connecticut 81, Mohegan Sun Arena
Game 4, Sunday: 4 p.m. at Connecticut (ESPN)
Game 5, Tuesday (if necessary): at Target Center, time TBD (ESPN2)
Game 4 preview
The Lynx found their offensive rhythm in a 90-81 victory in Uncasville, Conn., on Friday. It was the second-most points scored against the Sun this season and the most the Sun have given up in their home arena. The Lynx shot 57.1% from the floor and scored 48 points in the paint, also highs by a Sun opponent.
A victory would put the second-seeded Lynx into the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2017, the year they won their fourth and most recent championship. A loss would mean a Game 5 at Target Center on Tuesday.
Nine of the 10 starters scored in double figures Friday, but none more than Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who had 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals, becoming the first Lynx player to have multiple 25-point, 10-rebound games in the postseason.
The Lynx have only shot 33.3% on threes this season, but they made 30 of 46 two-point shots Friday.
Watch her: Collier broke through with her 26-point performance — hitting 11 of 19 shots — after struggling with her shooting in the first two games of the series. She now has scored 26 or more points in three of the Lynx’s five playoff games.
Injuries: Connecticut G Tiffany Mitchell (illness) is out.
Forecast: The Lynx are one victory away from the WNBA Finals, but beating the Sun on their home court for a second consecutive game will be a challenge.
The Lynx and Sun appear to be pretty evenly matched, but the Lynx managed to get the upper hand in Game 3 thanks to some strong shooting and production off the bench.