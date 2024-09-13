Lynx-Sky game preview: TV-radio information, statistics and injury report

Opening bell: The Lynx (27-9) have won four consecutive and 11 of their past 12. They are coming off a 3-0 road trip and are 2-0 against Chicago this year. The Sky (13-23) are clinging to the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot, one game ahead of both Washington and Atlanta. Chicago, 2-8 in its past 10 games, is without All-Star rookie Angel Reese, lost to a season-ending wrist injury. Reese averaged 13.5 points and 17.5 rebounds in two games vs. Minnesota this season.