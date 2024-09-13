Lynx-Sky game preview: TV-radio information, statistics and injury report
Chicago will be without rookie star Angel Reese, whose season ended because of a wrist injury.
Friday, 6:30 p.m., Target Center
TV, radio: ION, 100.3-FM
Opening bell: The Lynx (27-9) have won four consecutive and 11 of their past 12. They are coming off a 3-0 road trip and are 2-0 against Chicago this year. The Sky (13-23) are clinging to the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot, one game ahead of both Washington and Atlanta. Chicago, 2-8 in its past 10 games, is without All-Star rookie Angel Reese, lost to a season-ending wrist injury. Reese averaged 13.5 points and 17.5 rebounds in two games vs. Minnesota this season.
Watch her: Lynx wing Bridget Carleton has hit 26 of 57 three-pointers over her past 10 games (45.6%), is tied for second in the WNBA in three-point shooting (43.2%) and eighth in threes made (80). She went 4-for-6 on threes in the 76-64 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday, her third game with four threes made in the past 10 games.
Injuries: Sky F Angel Reese (wrist) is out. G Diamond DeShields (ankle) missed Chicago’s last game.
Forecast: The Sky will be desperate, with a playoff spot on the line. But the Lynx (15-3 at home this season), should be just as focused, with road games at New York and Connecticut looming.
With four games remaining, the Lynx are second in the WNBA standings, with the playoffs coming soon.