The Lynx have signed Rennia Davis, who they selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, to a hardship contract. Davis, a 6-1 forward, will be available to play immediately as the Lynx face the Indiana Fever tonight in Indianapolis.

Davis missed all of last season while dealing with a stress fracture in her foot, but did play in both preseason games for the Lynx — including a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds against Las Vegas.

The former Tennessee standout averaged 15.4 points and 8.0 rebounds over four seasons with the Volunteers before the Lynx drafted her. This winter she played for both the Sydney Uni in the Australia WNBL — where she averaged 12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in three games — and Israeli club Elitzur Holon — where she averaged 23.1 points and 13.8 rebounds in nine games.

The Lynx have started the regular season 0-2.