Lynx gameday

9 p.m. at Phoenix • BSN Extra, NBA TV

Lynx update: The Lynx (3-13) and Mercury meet for the first time this season. The Lynx won two of the three meetings in 2021, winning both games in Phoenix. The teams play again Thursday at Target Center. ... F Jessica Shepard had career highs in points (22) and rebounds (19) in Sunday's 96-95 loss at Las Vegas. She also had six assists, becoming only the second Lynx player (joining Maya Moore) with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and five assists and the second player in WNBA history (joining Lisa Leslie) with at least 22 points, 19 rebounds and six assists in a single game. ... G Moriah Jefferson scored a season-high 23 points on Sunday. ... C Sylvia Fowles (right knee) and F Natalie Achonwa (hamstring) are out.

Phoenix update: The Mercury (6-10) are coming off a 93-88 loss in Dallas on Friday. ... G Skylar Diggins-Smith is sixth in the league in scoring (18.3 points per game). ... C Tina Charles, who has scored 56 points in the Mercury's past two games, is averaging 17.4 points (ninth-best in the league) and 7.4 rebounds per game in her 12th WNBA season with her fourth team. ... Diana Taurasi, who turned 40 on June 11 and is in her 18th season with the Mercury, is averaging 15.5 points and 4.4 assists per game. ... The Mercury are tied for fourth in the league with 135 three-point field goals. Phoenix is averaging 8.4 three-pointers per game.