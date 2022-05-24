The Lynx announced the dates they will retire the numbers of Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson.

Augustus' No. 33 and Brunson's No. 32 will join Lindsay Whalen's No. 13 as jerseys retired by the four-time WNBA champions.

The ceremony for Augustus will come at 5:25 p.m. before a 6 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday at Target Center.

The four-time league champion is an assistant coach for Los Angeles, retiring after a career where she was a the franchise leader in points and games. She was an eight-time All-Star and MVP of the 2011 WNBA Finals when the Lynx won their first championship.

Brunson's ceremony is July 3 before a game against the Las Vegas Aces.

She won five WNBA titles, four with the Lynx, and is the franchise leader in rebounds. A five-time All-Star, she is second in league history in rebounds behind only Lynx center Sylvia Fowles.