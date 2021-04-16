The Lynx held onto their only pick in Thursday's WNBA Draft, taking Tennessee small forward Rennia Davis with the ninth-overall selection.

Davis led the Volunteers as a senior with 17.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, and could bring defensive tenacity to Minnesota. The Jacksonville, Fla. native is expected to be the only addition to a loaded Lynx team that may only roster 11 players this season, according to general manager and coach Cheryl Reeve.

Reeve traded away Minnesota's second-round pick for guard Rachel Banham last year, and the third-round pick in a deal with Indiana.

