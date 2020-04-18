Lynx general manager and coach Cheryl Reeve was true to her word.

Everyone thought the Lynx should address their need at point guard with the sixth pick in Friday's WNBA draft. She maintained this week that she didn't believe that, after top pick Sabrina Ionescu, there wasn't a long-term solution at the position in this year's draft.

They would take the top available player, she said.

And so, with the sixth pick, the Lynx drafted South Carolina forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.

She did, then she got her point guard in the second round in Connecticut's Crystal Dangerfield, a former teammate of reigning rookie of the year Napheesa Collier. In Dangerfield the Lynx got a facilitator who finished her college career with just under 600 assists.

is something the Lynx liked when scouting her.

South Carolina forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) celebrates a three pointer against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

Herbert Harrigan averaged 13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and had 55 blocks for the Gamecocks, one of the powers on the NCAA women's basketball scene. She shot 44.4 percent on three-pointers, but only took 45. She shot 50.3 percent overall.

The first three picks went according to expectations, with Oregon guard Ionescu going to New York at No. 1 and her college teammate, forward Satou Sabally going to Dallas. Baylor shot-blocking forward Lauren Cox went third to Indiana, followed by Texas A&M point guard Chennedy Carter going to the Atlanta Dream.

The Wings might have stolen a bit of Minnesota's thunder, taking Princeton stretch-four Belle Alarie, a talented big with a big upside.

That left the Lynx a decision:

They surprised some with Herbert Harrigan, a player who comes into the league defense-ready with an upside on the offensive end.