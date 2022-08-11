8 p.m. vs. Seattle • ESPN2
Seattle update: The Storm are 21-13 and have a one-game lead over Washington for the No. 4 seed (and home court in the first round). ... Breanna Stewart leads the WNBA in scoring (22 points per game). ... Sue Bird, in her 19th WNBA season, is sixth in the league in assists (6.0 per game). ... Seattle has won 12 of the past 14 meetings with the Lynx.
Lynx update: They will honor retiring C Sylvia Fowles in a postgame ceremony, also televised on ESPN2. ... A vital game for the Lynx (14-20) as they try to gain a playoff spot. They can earn one with a victory tonight and also Sunday in Connecticut. ... Fowles leads the WNBA in field goal percentage (63.6 %) and rebounding (9.6 per game).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Podcast: Evaluating Vikings' offense, expectations from opener
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss quarterback Kirk Cousins' up-and-down camp, what to expect in Sunday's preseason opener and how receiver Justin Jefferson could be used differently in 2022.
Gophers
Learning from mistakes, Gophers linebacker emerges as standout
Mariano Sori-Marin embodies the "failure is growth'' mantra of coach P.J. Fleck and the "attention to detail'' approach demanded by defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.
Sports
Diamondbacks blow open close game in 7th to beat Pirates 9-3
Emmanuel Rivera homered and hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to help blow open a close game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-3 on Thursday.
Sports
Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when Las Vegas police found him in his damaged sports car and arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report made public Thursday.
Nation
Olympics attack victims' families to boycott German ceremony
The families of 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian attackers at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich will not attend a 50-year anniversary ceremony organized by German authorities, saying they deserve more compensation and a fuller reckoning of the tragedy.