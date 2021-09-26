The Minnesota Lynx's playoff run ended abruptly Sunday at Target Center.

In a single-elimination second-round game, the Chicago Sky advanced to the WNBA semifinals with an 89-78 victory over the third-seeded Lynx.

Sudden as it was, it was not a fluke. The Sky – which advanced to the game with a first-round win over Dallas – was able to get good shots most of the game against the Minnesota defense. The Sky shot 49.2 percent overall – 63.4 percent on two-pointers.

The Lynx trailed by four early in the fourth quarter when the Sky went on a 13-3 run to go up 75-61 on Courtney Vandersloot's basket after a Lynx turnover.The Lynx tried to mount a comeback, but it fell short.

Vandersloot scored 19 for the Sky (18-16), with five assists and three steals. Kahleah Copper had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Diamond DeShields had 14 and Allie Quigley scored 11.

Center Sylvia Fowles scored 17 points with eight rebounds for the Lynx, but she only had four shot attempts after a nine-point first quarter and fouled out of the game in the final minute.

Aerial Powers scored 24, Kayla McBride 19. But Napheesa Collier scored just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Lynx tried to come back. Powers hit two threes in a 9-2 run that brought the Lynx within 77-70 on McBride's three with 4:25 left. Out of a time out the Lynx got a stop, then Collier hit a three with 3:47 left to make a a four-point game.

But Quigley hit a three-pointer with 3:32 left. Then Vandersloot turned a Lynx turnover into another layup and the lead was back to nine with 2 minutes left.

The Sky scored 48 points in the paint — with many of them coming on the break, where Chicago scored 22.